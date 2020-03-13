Louisiana looks to postpone April primary, but votes next week in four states going ahead
Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio officials issue joint statement about precautions being taken
Louisiana’s top election official took the first steps to postpone an election amid concerns about the new coronavirus, asking the governor for an emergency order delaying Republican and Democratic presidential primaries originally scheduled for April 4.
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin told reporters Friday the election would be postponed until June 20, according to Baton Rouge NBC affiliate WIVLA. A spokesperson for Ardoin’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Six other states are due to hold elections in March, and officials in four voting on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying they would go ahead.
“We are working closely with our state health officials to ensure that our poll workers and voters can be confident that voting is safe,” said the statement from Arizona Secretary of State Kathy Hobbs, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee, Illinois State Board of Elections Chairman Charles Scholz and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
The officials noted that unlike other large gatherings, elections feature people going in and out of polling places within short periods of time. They noted that they are issuing guidance to workers at every polling place about sanitizing machines and washing hands. Officials had previously said they were taking other steps, including moving polling sites away from places such as nursing homes where a vulnerable population could be endangered by the virus.
“Americans have participated in elections during challenging times in the past, and based on the best information we have from public health officials, we are confident that voters in our states can safely and securely cast their ballots in this election, and that otherwise healthy poll workers can and should carry out their patriotic duties on Tuesday,” the four officials said in the joint statement.
Georgia is scheduled to hold its presidential primaries March 24, and Alabama has runoff elections on March 31. Four U.S. territories — Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa and Puerto Rico — are also scheduled to hold caucuses or primaries this month. Wyoming and Alaska hold their presidential primaries on April 4.
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager and spokeswoman, Kate Bedingfield, responded to the Louisiana delay by saying elections could “be conducted safely in consultation with public health officials.”
Bedingfield encouraged voters who are “feeling healthy, not exhibiting symptoms, and don’t believe they’ve been exposed to COVID-19” to vote on Tuesday.
“If voters are members of an at-risk population, exhibiting symptoms, or have been exposed to a diagnosed case of COVID-19, we encourage them to explore absentee ballots and vote by mail options,” Bedingfield said.