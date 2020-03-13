Louisiana looks to postpone April primary, but votes next week in four states going ahead

Louisiana’s top election official took the first steps to postpone an election amid concerns about the new coronavirus, asking the governor for an emergency order delaying Republican and Democratic presidential primaries originally scheduled for April 4.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin told reporters Friday the election would be postponed until June 20, according to Baton Rouge NBC affiliate WIVLA. A spokesperson for Ardoin’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Six other states are due to hold elections in March, and officials in four voting on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying they would go ahead.

“We are working closely with our state health officials to ensure that our poll workers and voters can be confident that voting is safe,” said the statement from Arizona Secretary of State Kathy Hobbs, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee, Illinois State Board of Elections Chairman Charles Scholz and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

The officials noted that unlike other large gatherings, elections feature people going in and out of polling places within short periods of time. They noted that they are issuing guidance to workers at every polling place about sanitizing machines and washing hands. Officials had previously said they were taking other steps, including moving polling sites away from places such as nursing homes where a vulnerable population could be endangered by the virus.