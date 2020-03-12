The vote must go on: States prep for primaries as virus looms

Despite widespread cancellations of campaign events and everyday activities across the nation amid the new coronavirus pandemic, four states with primaries next week are sending the message: Voting will go on, but with an extra dose of hand sanitizer.

Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, while encouraging early voting or voting by mail, have not canceled primary contests scheduled for Tuesday.

“You will probably see lots of sanitizing wipes being used on touch screens and on pens that are used by voters,” said Matt Dietrich, public information officer for the Illinois State Board of Elections. “There will be sterilizing wipes and facilities to wash hands before and after voting.”

Prepping for Tuesday

Illinois elections officials are working to move all voting precincts out of nursing homes, and more people have requested vote-by-mail ballots than four years ago, Dietrich said. Local election authorities had sent out about 150,000 vote-by-mail ballots in 2016. That total was more than 240,000 this year, he said, and more voters had also voted early in-person.

One of them was Republican Rep. Rodney Davis, who does not have a primary challenger in the 13th District in Central Illinois but who said he and his family voted last weekend as part of the state’s in-person early voting program.