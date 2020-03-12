GOP blasts Democrats’ coronavirus aid bill, expects changes

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested fixes to House Democrats' economic aid package in a Thursday morning conversation with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Rules Committee members said before adjourning for further talks.

The panel was meeting to set parameters for floor debate later in the day Thursday on the Democrats' coronavirus stimulus bill , released late Wednesday. Republicans complained about being given little time to read the measure and said it wasn't going to be accepted by the GOP-controlled Senate or the White House.

[Trump announces coronavirus actions as Democrats prep stimulus]

"You think anybody in this body has read this bill? Maybe a few?" asked the Rules Committee's ranking Republican, Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma. He said the measure as currently drafted "is going to lead us to a partisan vote, it's not going to be persuasive to the United States Senate, and it's not going to be compelling to the administration."

In a tweet Thursday morning, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the bill had been written by Pelosi's staff "and her staff alone," with little time for members to read it before voting. He wrote that the measure was "not only completely partisan. It is unworkable."