GOP blasts Democrats’ coronavirus aid bill, expects changes
Republicans say hastily written bill won't get support from Senate or White House without revisions
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested fixes to House Democrats' economic aid package in a Thursday morning conversation with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Rules Committee members said before adjourning for further talks.
The panel was meeting to set parameters for floor debate later in the day Thursday on the Democrats' coronavirus stimulus bill , released late Wednesday. Republicans complained about being given little time to read the measure and said it wasn't going to be accepted by the GOP-controlled Senate or the White House.
"You think anybody in this body has read this bill? Maybe a few?" asked the Rules Committee's ranking Republican, Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma. He said the measure as currently drafted "is going to lead us to a partisan vote, it's not going to be persuasive to the United States Senate, and it's not going to be compelling to the administration."
In a tweet Thursday morning, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the bill had been written by Pelosi's staff "and her staff alone," with little time for members to read it before voting. He wrote that the measure was "not only completely partisan. It is unworkable."
Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, tweeted in response that McCarthy's statement was "not true," writing that GOP committee staffers were given language "yesterday afternoon" and some changes had been made after Republican input.
The aid bill, the subject of quick work by multiple House committees, would provide food and nutrition assistance to low-income children and families; emergency paid leave and unemployment benefits; free coverage of COVID-19 tests under public and private insurance programs; and expanded federal funding of state and territorial Medicaid costs.
A senior administration official said the White House had "serious concerns" with the bill, including the fact that coverage reimbursements don't reference the so-called Hyde amendment, which prevents the use of federal funds to pay for abortions. The administration also doesn't like the bill's 8 percentage-point increase in Medicaid matching funds.
The measure doesn't include a huge payroll tax cut or expanded backing for small-business loans that President Donald Trump outlined in his Wednesday night Oval Office address.
Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., also said Republicans were concerned about the bill's creation of an apparent new paid leave entitlement by requiring employers to let workers accrue an extra seven days of leave on top of 14 days of immediate paid time off in the event of "any public health emergency," not limited to the current coronavirus pandemic.
A White House official said the Trump administration supports many of the concepts in the House Democrats' bill, but not their implementing methods.
"The White House does not support much of what the speaker has proposed as currently drafted, but we do support many of the policies reflected in her draft, and are asking that they continue to work with us to find a bipartisan, bicameral agreement," the official said.
Democrats have already agreed to make some changes to the bill, outlined in a managers' amendment submitted by House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y. The changes would clarify that reimbursements for uninsured COVID-19 testing at diagnostic laboratories can't cover individuals receiving other testing assistance in the bill, and that Medicaid coverage only applies to COVID-19 tests, as well as tighten exemptions from work search and other state unemployment assistance rules.
‘Probably a good thing’
Sitting alone in the Rules Committee hearing room after the panel recessed, Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said he didn't know when they might reconvene. He said "that's probably a good thing," since it indicates that Pelosi and Mnuchin are talking.
Earlier in the hearing, Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., suggested that the bill could be amended in the Senate with changes acceptable to both sides and the House could take it up next week by unanimous consent if necessary.
Rep. Joseph D. Morelle, D-N.Y., said during the initial Rules meeting that while the quick process hasn't been ideal, it was important to act now because Senate Republicans haven't offered an alternative. "Given the state of play as we find it, which is little coming from the other side of the building, I think it’s important that we demonstrated leadership," he said.
Speaking on the Senate floor Thursday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., criticized the House bill.
"The speaker's proposal would stand up a needless thicket of new bureaucracy," he said. "As currently drafted, their proposal appears to impose permanent unfunded mandates on businesses that could cause massive job losses and put thousands of small businesses at risk."
McConnell said he was "disappointed" by the House bill.
"The administration was ready to collaborate. The Senate was ready to seriously consider a compromise product. But it appears that over in the House, left-wing political messaging may have taken priority over the needs of our country," McConnell said.
McConnell said GOP senators are likely to ask for quick consideration of bills today that could help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.
"I hope that Senate Democrats will not block potential request from our colleagues today to pass smaller, noncontroversial pieces of legislation right away that would bolster particular aspects of the fight against coronavirus," he said on the Senate floor.
Jennifer Shutt, Lindsey McPherson and Niels Lesniewski contributed to this report.