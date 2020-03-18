Alabama governor postpones runoffs, prolonging Sessions-Tuberville battle

Alabama GOP Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that she is postponing the state's March 31 runoff elections until July 14, citing concerns about the new coronavirus.

"The ability to hold free and fair elections is an inherent right as citizens of the United States and the great state of Alabama, but the safety and wellbeing of Alabama citizens is paramount," Ivey said in a statement.

The move postpones the Senate Republican primary runoff between former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville. There are also primary runoffs in the open seats in Alabama's 1st and 2nd Districts.

Alabama is the fifth state to postpone elections due to the pandemic but three states went ahead with primaries on Tuesday after a fourth made a last-minute decision to delay. The federal government has recommended gatherings not exceed 10 people in order to limit the spread of the virus.

Ivey's decision comes after Secretary of State John Merrill asked the state's attorney general for guidance on whether the election could be postponed. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall responded on Tuesday saying Ivey had the authority to postpone the runoff because she had declared a state of emergency. Marshall also noted that he agreed with Merrill that the runoff should be no later than July 14 so it does not interfere with the November elections, "unless the proclaimed emergency persists."