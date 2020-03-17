Tuesday’s elections (mostly) continue amid coronavirus pandemic

Voters in three states headed to the polls Tuesday even as chaos engulfed a fourth that ordered a last-minute postponement while Americans were warned to stay home to protect themselves from the new coronavirus.

In some ways, the contests were an early test of what the 2020 elections could look like in the midst of a global health crisis, and the very different paths states can take. The Federal Election Commission also had to make a snap decision about fundraising for elections that go into overtime.

Arizona, Illinois and Florida moved forward with their elections. But late Monday night, Ohio officials moved to postpone in-person voting until June 2, creating confusion and sparking a lawsuit over whether the decision was legal.

“We need to continue to vote,” said Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, who was dropping off his ballot Tuesday. “We voted in this country in some horrible times. Now, especially in Arizona with the availability of vote-by-mail, we can do this safely and effectively.”

Arizonans were casting their ballots by mail long before the pandemic hit. But not every state has an ingrained vote-by-mail process, and election officials have been scrambling to postpone primaries and emphasize voting early or casting absentee ballots.