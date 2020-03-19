Redefining district work: House members opt to telework during coronavirus pandemic

House members this week have redefined what it means to be in a district work period, as most of them are back home but unable to directly face constituents amid concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus.

Like many Americans, House lawmakers and their staffs are hunkering down in their homes and telecommuting with an unclear timetable on when they can return to normal work operations. House leaders advised members this week that they need not return to Washington as scheduled on March 23, saying they likely won’t call lawmakers back to the Capitol until a third legislative package responding to the COVID-19 pandemic is ready for a vote.

[House may not return to session until third coronavirus response bill is ready]

In the meantime, it doesn't seem to matter that most lawmakers are home in their districts instead of working in Washington since few seem to be physically out in the community.