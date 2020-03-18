Pandemic ignites interest in remote voting; McConnell, Pelosi say no

Senators on both sides of the aisle said this week that the chamber is exploring the possibility of voting remotely on a third legislative package responding to the coronavirus pandemic, a move that would upend tradition and require tweaks to the Senate rules. But Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down the idea of remote voting Tuesday, just like Speaker Nancy Pelosi did in the House last week.

The concept of making special accommodations to allow legislative action without gathering lawmakers together has been floating around Capitol Hill, but until this week lawmakers and congressional leaders have brushed aside questions from CQ Roll Call about what would happen if emergency legislation is needed and it is not safe for lawmakers to congregate.

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn told reporters that there are discussions underway about potentially voting remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he stressed that the move would require a rules change and may not be simple. An array of Senate rules and procedures require physical presence for certain floor and committee actions.

“The Senate is a pretty tradition-bound place. But these are extraordinary circumstances,” he told reporters Tuesday.

