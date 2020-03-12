Some members shutter offices following coronavirus diagnosis on the Hill

Lawmakers have begun to close their Capitol Hill offices “out of an abundance of caution” following announcements that a Senate staffer has tested positive for COVID-19 and the suspension of all tours as the coronavirus pandemic reaches Congress.

On Thursday, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., announced that he was closing his Senate office, citing an aide in another Senate office testing positive for the virus and that “other congressional employees are likely to test positive in the days ahead.”

“The most sensible course of action for the public and the congressional workforce under the circumstances is for my staff to telecommute,” Cotton said in a statement. “A weeklong congressional recess begins tomorrow, so the disruption to our in-office operations will be minimal. My D.C. office will remain closed through that recess.”

Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy’s staff will begin telework starting Friday, he told reporters. The gastroenterologist has been proactive about prevention and educating colleagues, staff and even reporters about proper hygiene and social distancing measures.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who is on self quarantine after interacting with an individual who later tested positive for the virus, announced that he would temporarily shutter his D.C. office in response to reports of the positive test of a Sen. Maria Cantwell staffer.