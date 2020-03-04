Running for office is a germfest, and being an expert doesn’t always help.

“You cannot live germ free,” Sen. Bill Cassidy reminded me. He would know — the Republican from Louisiana was a gastroenterologist before coming to the Hill.

“We do the crawfish boil handshake,” Cassidy said of his strategy on the campaign trail. “You bump elbows.”

The joke is that at a real sauce-drenched Louisiana feast, your fingers would get too messy to shake hands anyway. But elbow-bumping is also a medically sound technique, recommended by the World Health Organization during previous outbreaks, from swine flu to ebola. It’s advice that’s popped up once again now that a novel coronavirus is spreading around the globe.

The latest outbreak is coming in an election year, as candidates prepare to do what candidates do. Personal space is hard to come by on the campaign trail, where shaking hands and kissing babies is the proverbial routine. Throw in some meet-and-greets and the occasional close-talker (it’s not just a bit from “Seinfeld”), and elbow-bumping, however dorky, starts to look pretty appealing.