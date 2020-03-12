Coronavirus closes Capitol to tours

The Senate sergeant-at-arms announced Thursday that the Capitol Visitor Center will be closed to all tours, including those led by members and staff. The Capitol building itself will also be closed to all tours.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Thursday morning that the moves were the right thing to do.

“This morning, the Senate and House sergeants-at-arms announced the suspension of public tours and nonofficial access to the Capitol complex beginning at the close of business today and running thru the end of March,” McConnell said. “I fully support the decision of these nonpartisan officers.”

The Capitol and Senate office buildings will remain accessible to members, staff and members of the media credentialed through the sergeant-at-arms.