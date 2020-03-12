Coronavirus closes Capitol to tours
Restrictions will run through the end of March, House and Senate sergeants-at-arms announce
The Senate sergeant-at-arms announced Thursday that the Capitol Visitor Center will be closed to all tours, including those led by members and staff. The Capitol building itself will also be closed to all tours.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Thursday morning that the moves were the right thing to do.
[Outside influences force Congress’ hand on coronavirus protocols]
“This morning, the Senate and House sergeants-at-arms announced the suspension of public tours and nonofficial access to the Capitol complex beginning at the close of business today and running thru the end of March,” McConnell said. “I fully support the decision of these nonpartisan officers.”
The Capitol and Senate office buildings will remain accessible to members, staff and members of the media credentialed through the sergeant-at-arms.
Visitors with official business in the Senate will need to be met by Senate staff at an entrance and escorted to their meetings.
“Visitors must be escorted by staff at all times. Staff may only escort a maximum of 15 visitors at a time,” the sergeant-at-arms announced in a memo.
The House and Senate sergeants-at-arms put also put out a joint statement, clarifying that the restrictions would end at 8 a.m. on April 1.
“We are taking this temporary action out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public,” House SAA Paul D. Irving and Senate SAA Michael C. Stenger wrote. “We appreciate the understanding of those with planned visits interrupted by this necessary, but prudent, decision.”