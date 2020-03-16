House may not return to session until third coronavirus response bill is ready

The House is indefinitely extending its current district work period, with Democratic leaders telling their members Monday that they may not call them back to Washington until a third legislative package responding to the coronavirus pandemic is ready for a vote.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi provided the schedule update on a Monday afternoon conference call with the Democratic Caucus, according to a source on the call who was not authorized to speak publicly.

While Hoyer mentioned waiting until a third bill is ready, the Maryland Democrat did not rule out calling the House back sooner for other reasons, a Hoyer aide said.

The Democratic Caucus call was held shortly before the Trump administration announced new social distancing guidelines, recommending against public or private gatherings of more than 10 people. The House currently has 430 voting members, with five vacancies, although a few lawmakers are actively self-quarantining after coming into contact with people who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The House adjourned early Saturday morning after passing its second legislative response to the coronavirus — a multibillion stimulus package containing provisions for paid sick leave, emergency unemployment insurance and food assistance.