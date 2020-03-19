Tulsi Gabbard ends presidential campaign, endorses Biden

Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced Thursday that she was ending her long shot presidential campaign and endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I feel that the best way I can be of service at this time is to continue to work for the health and wellbeing of the people of Hawaii and our country in Congress, and to stand ready to serve in uniform should the Hawaii National Guard be activated," Gabbard said in an email to supporters.

Gabbard was called up for active duty overseas last year and had to suspend her presidential campaign during that time.

Gabbard said she does not agree with Biden on every issue, but is endorsing him because he "has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country."

The four-term congresswoman is not running for reelection to the House. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the open seat race in Hawaii's 2nd District Solidly Democratic.