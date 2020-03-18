Senate set to clear coronavirus aid package; more to come

The Senate is on track to clear a multi-billion-dollar aid package Wednesday afternoon to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing paid sick leave, free diagnostic testing and expanded food aid.

The measure is the second of several packages Congress plans to pass to help bolster the health care sector and reduce the impact of a virus that has brought wide swaths of the economy to a halt.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Wednesday morning that he would vote for the legislation, despite his frustration with some of its elements.

“It is a well-intentioned, bipartisan product assembled by House Democrats and President [Donald] Trump's team that tries to stand up and expand some new relief measures for American workers,” McConnell said. “In this case, I do not believe we should let perfection be the enemy of something that will help even a subset of workers. However, the House bill has real shortcomings. It does not even begin to cover all of the Americans who will need help in the days ahead.”

McConnell reiterated he plans to keep the Senate in session, possibly during weekends, to draft and pass a third package to combat the health care and economic impacts of the pandemic.