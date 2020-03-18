White House halts participation in Hill’s coronavirus hearings

The White House has halted administration participation congressional hearings related to the nation’s coronavirus response until the end of March. The new policy was put in effect Tuesday afternoon, according to a memo obtained by CQ Roll Call.

Committee staff directors received the notice Tuesday from White House Legislative Affairs. It notified them of the administration's “temporary pause with respect to the involvement in hearings.”

“While the Trump Administration continues its whole-of-government approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in response efforts appearing at Congressional hearings,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement Wednesday. “We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time.”

Congressional leadership was also notified of the hearing policy, according to the memo.

“We remain respectful of the essential role of Congress in this effort and we look forward to working with Congress closely as we all rise to meet this challenge,” the memo said.