Lipinski: ‘I will not prevail’ in race against Marie Newman

Rep. Daniel Lipinski, an anti-abortion-rights Democrat from Illinois, said Wednesday he was unlikely to win his party’s nomination for another term, more than 15 hours after The Associated Press called the primary in favor of his opponent, Marie Newman.

Lipinski, the first incumbent in Congress to lose this election cycle and one of only a handful of self-described pro-life Democrats in Congress, said there were still outstanding ballots.

“But as the numbers stand right now, it appears I will not prevail,” he said during a news conference that was streamed live on Facebook.

Lipinski said he had called to congratulate Newman, a former advertising agency executive and consultant who founded the nonprofit organization “Team Up To Stop Bullying.” During her campaign, she endorsed “Medicare for All” and has pledged to reject campaign donations from corporate PACs.

It was the abortion issue, though, that Lipinski said loomed over the race and fueled big outside money invested on Newman’s side.