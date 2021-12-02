At the Races: Full court press

Burgwinkle recently joined the DSCC as a senior communications strategist. He has also served as communications director for End Citizens United and is an alum of the DCCC, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, the Arkansas Democratic Party and the DNC.

Starting out: Burgwinkle traces his “political awakening” to the start of the Iraq War, which he opposed. As a high schooler, the Lancaster, Mass., native interned for state Sen. Jamie Eldridge. When Sen. John Kerry ran for president in 2004, Burgwinkle went door knocking in New Hampshire “like a good Massachusetts Democrat,” he said. Burgwinkle studied political science in college and was energized by the 2008 presidential race. After graduating in 2009, he landed his first job in politics running Eldridge’s first reelection race in 2010. Eldridge won that race and still serves in the state Senate.

Most unforgettable campaign moment: “Election Day in 2012,” Burgwinkle said. He was on the DNC’s “Gotta Vote” swing-state bus tour for 40 days before Election Day. “Definitely something you can do at 24 that you don’t want to do at 34,” Burgwinkle joked. “I knocked on some doors in Cleveland, where I had the best interaction with a voter I’ve ever had,” he said. He recalled a man approaching him and asking, “‘Why do we have to do all the voting in Ohio? Aren’t any of the other states voting?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, the other states are voting, but Ohio is really important. You guys are a swing state. So California is going to do its thing, but we really need you to vote.’ … And so he made a plan to go vote.” The bus drove to Toledo and then to Chicago for President Barack Obama’s victory party. “We were going through the magnetometers as they were calling Ohio for the president,” Burgwinkle recalled. “So everyone started chanting, ‘O-H-I-O!’ And it was just a very cool day in general.”

Biggest campaign regret: “This goes back to the state Senate race I ran. I had no idea what I was doing from the beginning so it was a real trial by fire. And in general I figured it out, and it went fine, but this is a great example of just being a dumb kid who didn’t know what he was doing and should have asked first,” Burgwinkle said, noting that he was in charge of ordering the campaign’s lawn signs. “I dropped like a couple thousand dollars on just hilariously tiny yard signs,” he said. “So I had to go to state Sen. Eldridge, who was very gracious and cool about it, despite how dumb it was, and I was like, ‘I’m really sorry I screwed this up, now you have all these tiny signs with your name on them.’ And so I wish I had done more research on how lawn signs are actually sold from this particular vendor, so that I would have ordered the correct size and avoided that embarrassment. But that’s definitely a big regret.”

Unconventional wisdom: “Young people in politics are often very concerned about joining the correct campaign, or maybe being worried about making sure that they pick a winning campaign versus a losing campaign,” Burgwinkle said. “And as someone who has definitely lost more races than he’s won, I would just say work on a hard race or work on a race with a candidate that you actually care about. And just do a good job, work hard, be a good co-worker, and you’ll continue to rise and doors will open for you. Especially when you’re starting out, it’s never going to be the field organizer’s fault or the press assistant’s fault or the finance assistant’s fault that somebody lost. Just working hard and doing a good job is way more important than your win-loss record. And then someday you’ll grow up and flip the House for Democrats.”