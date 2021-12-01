‘Not-so-secret weapon’: Critics warn Trump, GOP planning 2024 Electoral College heist

Donald Trump calls the 2020 presidential election “the real Big Lie,” a crooked race tilted against him by Democrats via “voter irregularities and fraud on a massive and determinative scale.” His critics accuse him of gaslighting voters, claiming he and his GOP loyalists are planning a 2024 heist.

As he teases another White House bid, Trump on Sunday taunted Democrats in a statement, claiming — without providing evidence — “they cannot argue that facts in states including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire, and others such as New Mexico, where the Democrat Secretary of State changed the voting laws without legislative approval just prior to the Election, making it virtually impossible for the Republican presidential candidate to win.”

Trump’s critics warn he and other Republicans are making moves not to help voters stay healthy during a pandemic while voting but rather to give the next GOP nominee a get-out-of-jail-free card. Republicans have revamped election canvassing boards in Michigan. Candidates who espoused Trump-like 2020 fraud claims won races to become elections judges and inspectors in Pennsylvania. And there are movements in Colorado and other potential swing states for conservatives to apply for positions in key elections offices.

Analysts and former officials warn of a scenario during a tight 2024 vote count in which a senior state official in Georgia, or perhaps Arizona or Wisconsin, refuses to certify the Democratic nominee’s apparent Electoral College win there. That same state official would be hand-picked for this moment by Trump and his loyalists. In this hypothetical — for now — future, Trump appears publicly soon after, declaring victory and promising revenge against anyone who opposed him when his second term begins in two months.

But outside the Mar-a-Lago ballroom, a constitutional crisis already is developing.