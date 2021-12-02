Rothenberg’s Best and Worst end-of-the-year awards for 2021

It’s time for another end-of-the-year column recognizing the best and the worst in American politics. And believe me, it isn’t easy to find a lot of good things about 2021. The economy remains a big question mark, the coronavirus continues to mutate, and the Yankees couldn’t get past a one-game playoff against the Red Sox.

But if I don’t do a winners and losers/best and worst column in the final weeks of the year, then I have to write something that will require some effort and knowledge. So, I better stick with lists.

As always, if you disagree with my nominees or my choices, feel free to complain to Nathan L. Gonzales at Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales or Amy Walter at The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, or somebody else with some other thing.

Most memorable duo of 2021

The nominees:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.