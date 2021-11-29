Abortion case tests Supreme Court’s rightward shift after Trump

The Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that asks the justices to overturn the longstanding decisions that established the right to abortion in the United States, a moment that Republican politicians, conservative legal groups and anti-abortion activists have worked for decades to deliver.

The 1973 landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that first legalized abortion also helped spark that movement, which has become a steady theme in partisan politics and the Senate’s most recent history of contentious Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans rushed ahead of the 2020 presidential election to confirm Amy Coney Barrett, the last of then-President Donald Trump’s three appointments to the high court, to give conservatives what appears to be a solid anti-abortion majority on that bench.

Now, what those justices say Wednesday in a challenge to a Mississippi abortion law could reveal how far and how fast the new 6-3 conservative majority will change the legal landscape for abortion — and possibly even eliminate the right for nearly half the women in the United States of reproductive age, mostly in swaths across the South and Midwest.

“For the first time in eight decades or so, we have six conservative justices on the court,” Josh Blackman, a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, said. “And this case is a gut check to see where those justices are.”