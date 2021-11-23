Next stop for Biden’s agenda: The campaign trail

After touring a medical campus in Cleveland on Monday, Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan stressed the importance of getting one of President Joe Biden’s signature policy achievements across the finish line.

“There’s a variety of things in here that are going to be very, very helpful,” Ryan, who is running for Senate, said at a press conference.

Ryan was referring to the more than $2 trillion package known as the "Build Back Better" bill, which passed the House on Friday and includes a litany of Democratic priorities, such as restored or extended tax cuts and expansions to the social safety net. All but one House Democrat supported the bill, which now heads to the Senate.

Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota, a GOP target in 2022, touted the spending package as “support for working families across Minnesota” in an interview over the weekend with a local CBS affiliate.

The push to tout the sweeping social spending bill, along with a bipartisan infrastructure package that Biden signed earlier this month, marks a departure from the last time voters weighed in on the agenda of a first-term Democratic president whose party controlled both chambers in Congress.