In implementing infrastructure law, Biden turns to two former mayors for help

With the stroke of a pen, President Joe Biden on Monday put a bow on the infrastructure bill that is one of his key domestic priorities, and he asked two former mayors to help make it real.

“Now our focus moves to implementing [the] infrastructure law,” he said during a chilly ceremony on the White House’s South Lawn.

With former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu as infrastructure czar and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Ind., at the helm, Biden now enters the endlessly tricky territory of smoothly implementing a complicated law that creates new spending for climate change, equity and broadband access.

Biden is familiar with that terrain.

As vice president to Barack Obama, Biden was tasked with overseeing the implementation of the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, the $787 billion spending bill passed after the 2008 financial crisis that was the largest spending package until the COVID-19 pandemic and involved about 275 programs within more than 25 federal agencies.