Advocates energized by Supreme Court abortion case

Hours before the start of oral arguments in a pivotal case Wednesday, heavy crowds began to gather near the Supreme Court brandishing signs ranging from “Abortion is Essential” to “I am the Pro-Life Generation.”

Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate braved cold weather to rally ahead of what experts say could be the biggest abortion case in a generation.

Political energy over the future of abortion policy has been mounting since the Supreme Court announced in May it would take up Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a challenge to Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

Abortion opponents see the case as a key opportunity to bring power back to states that want to place additional limits on abortion, while abortion rights advocates say they want to ensure equal access to reproductive health care.

Both movements have sparked a wave of action — ads, rallies, calls for donations, and other state legislative activity limiting or protecting abortion.