Latino Democratic PAC looks to Oregon, Nebraska for 2022 pickup opportunities

A group of House Democrats focused on electing Latinos is looking beyond states with the largest Hispanic populations in its first round of endorsements.

The initial list of endorsements by BOLD PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, provides a glimpse at Democrats’ strategy in 2022, when holding on to their narrow House majority requires steps to address recent Republican gains among Latino and other minority voters.

“Latinos are found in every district, and sometimes we can be a big difference-maker in a district when it comes to votes, especially in a district where we are 20 to 30 percent of the population,” said Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego, the chairman of BOLD PAC. “If you can expand that base in swing districts, you can really turn them out and win elections.”

The candidates receiving the initial endorsements, shared first with CQ Roll Call ahead of their release Tuesday, are: Daniel Hernandez in Arizona’s 2nd District, John Lira in Texas’s 23rd, Tony Vargas in Nebraska’s 2nd and Andrea Salinas in Oregon’s 6th. Endorsed candidates get early training and financial support.

National Latino outreach groups from both parties have long targeted districts across Texas and Arizona, two of the five states where Latino voters are most concentrated.