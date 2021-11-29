After pushing for tax break, Rep. Tom Suozzi seeking to be New York governor

New York Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat who helped push the House to raise a cap on a federal tax break important to his state, said Monday he will run for governor next year.

Suozzi joins a growing pool of candidates challenging Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who moved up from the lieutenant governor’s office after Andrew Cuomo resigned in August. Republican challengers to Hochul include Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Long Islander like Suozzi, and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

“Everything I’ve done in my career has prepared me for this particular job at this particular time,” Suozzi said in an announcnasement video posted on social media.

This will be his second bid for New York governor — he got just 18 percent of the vote in a 2006 Democratic primary against eventual winner Eliot Spitzer. First elected to Congress in 2016, Suozzi represents the 3rd District, which takes in some wealthy parts of Long Island’s North Shore and has been politically competitive in recent elections. Voters in the region — including in Democratic-leaning Nassau County, which Suozzi once led as county executive for eight years — summarily rejected Democrats in November’s statewide and down-ballot elections.

New York’s congressional map will be redrawn before the 2022 midterms, a process under the control of state Democrats. The Empire State lost a seat in reapportionment after last year’s census.