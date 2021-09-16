At the Races: California dreamin’

No hurry: While campaigns seem to be starting earlier and earlier each cycle, Nathan L. Gonzales explains why the race for the 2024 presidential nominations in both parties will likely be paused for a while.

ICYMI

Mapmakers, mapmakers, make us some maps: New York’s independent redistricting commission put out two draft congressional maps Wednesday after a partisan split kept the group from deciding on a single one. Those maps may not hold for long though, as the Democratic supermajority in the New York Legislature has the ability to draw its own map. Gov. Kathy Hochul told The New York Times earlier this year she would use her power to maximize Democratic gains in redistricting. The GOP-controlled Indiana legislature on Tuesday unveiled its own map, which would shore up the suburban Indianapolis district held by Republican freshman Victoria Spartz, a DCCC target. The new map would move more of blue-leaning Marion County to Democrat André Carson’s district. And Iowa’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency released its first proposed map this morning. The map would increase the number of Democratic voters in the 1st and 3rd districts, held by Republican Ashley Hinson and Democrat Cindy Axne respectively, and increase the number of Republicans in the 2nd and 4th, currently held by Republicans Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Randy Feenstra, according to a Des Moines Register analysis. The state’s GOP-controlled legislature and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds would need to sign off on the map.

On the air: New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan this week became the first Democrat in a battleground state to launch a TV ad ahead of the midterms, going up with a 30-second spot touting her work with veterans. The ad is part of a six-figure buy and will air on broadcast, cable and radio networks, as well as online, according to Hassan’s campaign.

Senators playing favorites: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren took sides in the Democratic Senate primary in Wisconsin, endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. And Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley endorsed author and venture capitalist JD Vance in the Republican Senate primary in Ohio.

New president in town: EMILY’s List, which backs Democratic women who support abortion rights, announced this week that Laphonza Butler will be the group’s new president. She is the first woman of color and the first mother to lead the organization. Butler served as a senior adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign and worked as a partner at SCRB Strategies, which is based in California and was renamed BearStar Strategies earlier this year. She has also held leadership roles in the Service Employees International Union.