Biden announces sweeping new vaccine requirements for workers

President Joe Biden is requiring most federal workers to get COVID-19 shots, without an option to instead get tested weekly, and will propose that workers at large companies get vaccinated or undergo testing.

The president's plan will also double fines for people not in compliance with federal masking requirements, such as on airplanes. Enforcement of the federal mask mandate on interstate public transportation has not been consistent.

The president on Thursday expressed the frustration of many vaccinated Americans about those who have not yet received the readily available vaccines.

"What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We have made vaccinations free, safe and convenient," Biden said. "The vaccine is FDA-approved. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot. We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us, so please do the right thing."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said there will be limited exemptions for medical or religious reasons for federal workers, and the requirements for those employees would fully take effect in about two-and-a-half months. Biden signed two executive orders Thursday to start implementing the plan.