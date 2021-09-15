Democrats tout California recall result ahead of 2022 midterms

Some Democrats touted California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s landslide victory in a recall election Tuesday as a good sign for their chances in the 2022 midterm elections, as some Republicans and strategists downplayed any connection between the results and what might happen in congressional races more than a year away.

Democrats suggested that high turnout Tuesday meant Newsom had hit on a successful formula that could help other candidates overcome the voter apathy that typically disadvantages parties in control of Congress during off-year elections.

Newsom retained his spot convincingly, with initial results showing votes for “no” on Question One—the recall — ahead by around 30 points early Wednesday.

Newsom cast that success as a rejection of the Trumpism embodied by GOP frontrunner Larry Elder, as well as an affirmation of Democrats’ aggressive efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

More than nine million voters cast ballots for Tuesday’s recall election, surpassing totals for the state’s previous recall election in 2003 and the 2014 midterms.