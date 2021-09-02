Supreme Court lets Texas anti-abortion law remain in effect

A sharply divided Supreme Court officially declined late Wednesday to halt a Texas law that effectively bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, meaning the law will remain in force while a coalition led by abortion providers pursues a legal challenge to strike it down.

In a 5-4 decision handed down just before midnight, the five members of the court’s conservative wing ruled that the providers had raised “serious concerns” about the constitutionality of the Texas law. But they said the “complex and novel” procedural questions raised by the unusual design of the law — in which private citizens would enforce it instead of state officials — meant the Supreme Court could not stop it from going into effect Wednesday.

The ruling drew sharp rebukes in dissents from the three justices on the court’s liberal wing, and one from Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who pointed out how Texas lawmakers had designed the law just to evade such a preliminary judicial review.

The four dissenters would have stopped the unprecedented law from taking effect, as Roberts put it, “so that the courts may consider whether a state can avoid responsibility for its laws in such a manner.” Instead, almost exactly 24 hours earlier, with the law taking effect and no word yet from the Supreme Court, most abortions became illegal in Texas under a law that conflicts with long-standing rulings that prohibit bans on abortion before viability, or the time when a fetus could survive outside the womb.