Groups mobilize as Texas abortion ban takes effect

The waiting rooms of all four Texas locations of Whole Woman’s Health abortion clinics were full Tuesday night until 11:56 p.m. when the last abortion was performed, physicians said.

As of midnight, most abortions are now illegal in the state.

Abortion rights advocates are scrambling and abortion opponents are cheering after the Supreme Court declined to block the implementation of a Texas law banning abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which occurs around the sixth week of pregnancy. The state law, which does not make exceptions for rape or incest, essentially flouts the constitutional right to abortion established in the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade.

“This morning, I woke up feeling deep sadness and worry. I'm numb,” said Amy Hagstrom Miller, the CEO of Whole Woman’s Health and Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, which operates nine clinics including the four in Texas. “We had a physician who has worked with us for decades in tears as we tried to complete the abortions for all the folks who were waiting in our Fort Worth waiting room.”

Whole Woman’s Health and Planned Parenthood both confirmed they will continue providing abortions in Texas that fall within the legally permitted window when no fetal heartbeat is detected.