Democrats say Texas abortion ban spotlights Senate battle in 2022

A new ban on abortions after six weeks in Texas has Democrats sounding the alarm about the importance of upcoming Senate races, given the chamber’s role in confirming federal judges.

After the Supreme Court declined to weigh in Tuesday when asked to stop the Texas law, the ban took effect at midnight. It does not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

“This attack on women’s health care is a powerful reminder of the stakes in next year’s election — and why we must defend a Democratic Senate majority with the power to confirm or reject Supreme Court justices,” Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spokeswoman Jazmin Vargas said in a statement Wednesday.

“The freedom for women to make our own health care decisions is on the ballot in 2022,” Vargas added. The National Republican Senatorial Committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

