New election overhaul bill faces same Republican opposition

Senate Democrats offered a slimmed-down version of their party’s signature elections and campaign finance overhaul Tuesday, but the new measure still appears unlikely to pass because no Republicans support it.

The bill includes many provisions from Democrats' previous sweeping election overhaul bills that passed the House but stalled in the Senate, and it leaves out changes to federal lobbying laws and an update to the Voting Rights Act.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York said Monday that he was planning to bring the compromise bill for a vote as soon as next week. It has support from all 50 senators who caucus with Democrats.

To pass it, Democrats must either persuade 10 of their Republican colleagues to back the new measure, or decide whether to roll back the Senate rule that requires 60 votes to overcome a filibuster for legislation.

Neither option appears probable. Pivotal Senate Democrats, such as West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III, have said they will not support a change to the filibuster rules, leaving even the compromise bill in peril.