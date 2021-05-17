Crist bid for governor opens up competitive seat on Florida’s Gulf Coast

People in Florida politics tend to call Charlie Crist the mayor of Pinellas County.

That’s a joke because he’s a congressman, but it is meant to capture Crist’s skill at old-fashioned retail politics, the glad-handing and seeming ability to be everywhere and known to everyone. As congressional politics become increasingly driven by national topics discussed on the opposing camps’ cable and social media networks, that kind of talent still has currency along the Gulf Coast, where the retirees who make up a good proportion of the voters may value personal connection over party affiliation.

And it’s made Crist, a Democrat who has also been elected as a Republican, difficult to beat in the 13th District, a competitive part of a perennial swing state whose core county has voted for Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the past three presidential elections.

So Republicans were excited this month when Crist, a former governor who has often flirted with another statewide run, announced that he would challenge Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis next year rather than seek a fourth House term.

Crist’s departure puts his district, which encompasses liberal St. Petersburg and the more conservative Clearwater, within reach for the GOP in the midterms, when Democrats, as the party in control of the White House, will already be at a historical disadvantage.