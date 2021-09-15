GOP Senate candidates backed legal challenges to the 2020 election

At least nine Republican Senate candidates have a political résumé with a contentious item: filing or actively supporting one of the failed lawsuits that furthered former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was rife with fraud.

Since many GOP candidates support Trump’s claims, participating in lawsuits could help some stand out in crowded Republican primaries, where they need to win over Trump supporters who still say voter fraud played a role in President Joe Biden’s win.

But some Democrats think focusing on the 2020 election could be a liability for Republicans in next year’s midterms, especially with voters who have rejected Trump’s divisive rhetoric or his unfounded concerns about the validity of the last election.

Some of those Republican candidates have already started to highlight their role in those past lawsuits — even though they fell flat under judicial scrutiny — as the issue of “election integrity” has taken hold of the party with Trump at the helm.

Arizona Senate hopeful Jim Lamon, at a July rally with Trump, touted an unsuccessful lawsuit he and other Trump electors filed to challenge his state’s election results as “something that had to be done.”