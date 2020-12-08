The Supreme Court denied a long-shot petition from President Donald Trump’s allies Tuesday to contest Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballot law and change the outcome of the commonwealth’s presidential election.

After a flurry of filings in the case over the past few days, including an amicus brief from some of Trump’s most vocal supporters in Congress, the court took only one line to reject what one election law expert dubbed “Perhaps the Dumbest Argument Ever Made in Emergency Petition to the Supreme Court.”

In doing so, the court also denied the country a chance to see Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz make that argument before the Supreme Court.

The former Lone Star State solicitor general said Monday that he “will stand ready to present the oral argument” if the justices accepted the case.

But, as with case after case brought by Trump’s legal team or those seeking to otherwise overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in key states, the Republican-led effort fell flat under the scrutiny of the judicial system.