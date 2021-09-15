9 takeaways from the California governor recall election

ANALYSIS | California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s convincing victory in a recall election has led to some overanalysis and overestimation of Democrats’ chances in next year’s midterm congressional elections. The result should be considered more like that of a special election, to be handled with restraint, because of its unique circumstances.

Considering the sheer size of California and the lack of other big races right now, I understand the temptation to take the results and extrapolate them to 2022. But it’s OK to hesitate before jumping to dramatic conclusions about precisely what strategy will work 14 months from now — and that’s the right approach no matter how the recall election had turned out.

That doesn’t mean we can’t learn anything. Here are some of my initial thoughts:

A win is a win is a win. Republicans started this battle and Democrats finished it in a big way. I’m not sure exactly how much credit Democrats get for a Democratic candidate winning big in a heavily Democratic state, but they won in the face of the unique dynamic of Question One — whether Newsom should be recalled — and multiple simultaneous crises. They earned their victory lap.

Democratic control of Congress is still in peril. The Democratic House and Senate majorities were at risk before the California results, and after. The margins for Republicans to take control of each chamber are so narrow (they need a net gain of five House seats and a single Senate seat) and history is working against Democrats. In addition, Republicans don’t need to win any districts or states with a similar partisanship as California to win those majorities.