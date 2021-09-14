Delta variant postpones K Street’s full return

Lobbying firms have pushed back official reopening dates, and some events have switched to virtual with the resurgence of COVID-19. But K Street denizens say they still are attending in-person meetings, heading to their downtown offices and gathering for campaign fundraisers.

The fundraising solicitations to events benefiting lawmakers’ reelection coffers come with caveats now.

“Things are still happening in person, but what you see now is the invites are really clear to say, ‘We invite our fully vaccinated friends, and we are following COVID protocols,” said Democratic lobbyist Cristina Antelo, who runs the bipartisan firm Ferox Strategies. “Many events are outside on a patio, and they often encourage you to remain fully masked unless you are actively eating or drinking.”

On the cusp of Memorial Day back in May, most lobbyists were gearing up for a more normal return to their in-person work life, as they began to suit up and reemerge for meetings on Capitol Hill and sessions with clients and colleagues. The rise of the delta variant, however, has prompted most firms to postpone requirements for employees to return to the office, and many K Street denizens said most of their advocacy activities and team meetings remain virtual.

But they crave extra human interactions and are seeking to break out of the confines of their home offices.