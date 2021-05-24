Suited up, K Street returns

Brian Pomper couldn’t contain his wonder, or astonishment, at what would ordinarily have been a decidedly mundane chore for a D.C. lobbyist.

“I’m wearing a suit for the first time,” he boomed, as he made his way toward Capitol Hill last week. “I haven’t worn a suit since March of last year.”

Pomper, a former Democratic Senate aide and a partner at the lobbying and law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, sounded downright giddy for his first in-person meeting with a lawmaker in ages. It’s a scene that’s cropping up all over K Street, the hub of the Washington influence sector.

After more than a year of virtual-only advocacy because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the freshly vaccinated lobbying set is reemerging for real-life meetings on the Hill and in-person fundraisers, as well as meals and sit-downs to reconnect with clients and coworkers. Still, many say they expect the Zoom life to carry on, as the industry wrestles with the future of lobbying and seeks to balance the grind of face time with the irreplaceable intimacy of face-to-face encounters.

“Over the last year, I think we learned a lot about our business, and one of the things we learned is how important it is to see people in person,” said Brendan Dunn, another Akin Gump lobbyist and one-time top adviser to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.