At the Races: Debt limit hold ’em

Sen. Raphael Warnock had never held elective office before he won a special election runoff in January. Asked late last month what has surprised him about the Senate, the Georgia Democrat told the Atlanta Press Club, “Honestly, after what we’ve seen, especially over the last few years, very little surprises me in Washington.” Warnock, who’s running for a full six-year term in 2022, said he was struck by “how much good you can get done in the Senate,” but also noted, “It’s frustrating, it’s not easy.”

“Every now and then there’s a surprise, like a Warnock-Cruz amendment. I didn’t necessarily see that coming,” Warnock said, referring to his work with Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz on a bipartisan amendment to a sweeping infrastructure package that designated a future interstate through five states, including Georgia and Texas. “But if there’s a road that needs to get built in Texas that also needs to get built in Georgia, then we ought to get together and do it even if we disagree on almost everything else. And I think that is a lesson for our politics in general: that there is a way in which there is a road that runs through all of our communities and we all have a stake in building and maintaining that road that connects our humanity. And that’s the spirit that I try to bring to government.”

Shop talk: Jessica Mackler

After a 20-year career in politics, Mackler returned in May to EMILY’S List, where she started her career as a research assistant and intern in 2002. She is now vice president of federal and gubernatorial campaigns for the abortion rights group.

Starting out: Mackler was a college intern for what was then considered the wild-card House campaign of California Democrat Susan A. Davis — who flipped a San Diego-area seat and went on to serve 10 terms in the House before retiring last year. “Some people really get the campaign bug and fall hard,” Mackler said. “There’s something about, for me to this day, the gritty, authentic nature of campaigns and real, tangible outcomes.” Davis’ campaign manager advised Mackler to seek an internship at EMILY’s List when she moved to D.C. “When I first learned the story of EMILY’s List and [group founder] Ellen Malcom and the impact that the 1992 Anita Hill hearings had on the Year of the Woman that came after that, that really, for me, cemented bringing together this type of work that I really loved with a mission really critical to me. So I was done, then. I’ve been working in campaign politics ever since, and I never really considered anything else,” she said.

Most unforgettable campaign moment: Mackler ran independent expenditures for the DCCC in 2018, when Democrats rebounded from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 defeat to take the House in a blue wave. On election night, Mackler was at DCCC headquarters, where staffers tacked posters on the wall to track each Democratic win. “Seeing all of the wins rack up was really such a gratifying moment,” she said, noting that she had recently returned to work after having a baby. “It was really just an intense experience both personally and professionally, and to see the outcome there, and to feel like we had made a real tangible difference for the country is something that I will never forget.”