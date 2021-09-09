Trump backs new challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney

Former President Donald Trump continued his revenge endorsements Thursday against House Republicans who voted for his impeachment, backing Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman as she announced she was entering the crowded GOP primary against Rep. Liz Cheney.

Cheney, who lost her position earlier this year as House GOP conference chairwoman for her criticism of Trump’s incitement of violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, publicly seemed unfazed.

“Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it,” Cheney tweeted.

Hageman, who was until recently a Republican National Committeewoman in Wyoming, is the latest candidate to announce she was seeking to take on Cheney, the state’s sole member of the House. Wyoming is solid Trump country. The former president won there in 2020 with 70 percent of the vote to President Joe Biden’s 27 percent.

It’s not yet clear whether Trump’s endorsement of Hageman will transform the dynamics of the race. Much depends on whether this shifts the candidate field by pushing anyone out.