The one thing Biden can’t afford to lose

ANALYSIS — The next presidential election is more than three years away, and even the midterms won’t happen for another 14 months. Yet President Joe Biden could be on the brink of losing something costly: the benefit of the doubt.

While I’m on the record as skeptical that Afghanistan will be the defining issue in the fall of 2022, there are pieces of the story that could do lasting damage to Biden’s standing. Considering midterm elections are typically referenda on the president, a politically damaged Biden is likely to negatively affect Democratic candidates next year.

“If there’s American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out,” Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Aug. 18. That soundbite will be replayed by Republicans for the undetermined future, considering the last American soldier left Afghanistan two weeks after Biden made that declaration and some Americans were left behind.

Beyond the impact on Americans and allies remaining in Afghanistan and the diplomatic consequences, there’s potential political fallout as well.

Remember, Biden is at the lowest point of his presidency. As of Wednesday, FiveThirtyEight’s average had his job rating at 46.6 percent approve/47.4 percent disapprove, and the RealClearPolitics average was 45.8 percent approve/49.2 percent disapprove.