Yellen: Treasury could hit debt ceiling in October without congressional action

Lawmakers may need to raise or suspend the statutory debt limit sometime before the end of October in order to avoid missed payments on U.S. financial commitments, which could have sweeping effects throughout the economy.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen wrote to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the "most likely outcome" is the agency's cash balance and so-called extraordinary measures to remain under the statutory debt ceiling will be "exhausted during the month of October."

While she couldn't pinpoint a more specific time frame, Yellen wrote that lawmakers shouldn't wait until the last minute, given the potential impact on consumer confidence, borrowing costs and potentially the U.S. credit rating.

That gives congressional leaders and the Biden administration little time to negotiate an agreement that can clear both chambers during the coming weeks, especially since Republicans remain mostly opposed to approving another extension of the debt limit.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said Democrats should raise the debt limit through the reconciliation process they are using to advance a $3.5 trillion spending package. The Biden administration and Democratic leaders have remained committed to addressing the borrowing limit through the traditional legislative process, however, which would require at least 10 Senate GOP votes if Democrats in that chamber remain united.