From young officer to captain: Capitol Police veteran reflects on 9/11

On Sept. 11, 2001, Sean Patton and about 100 other Capitol Police officers were ready for a day of civil disturbance unit training at the military base in Anacostia when American Airlines Flight 11 hit the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

A television was wheeled into the large room where the officers were gathered. A second plane, United Airlines Flight 175, collided with the South Tower of the World Trade Center, and the base went into lockdown.

“And then, all of a sudden, when the second plane hits, then we realize it’s not pilot error, and that it’s under attack and then we all get up and come back to the Capitol,” Patton, 46, now a captain in his 22nd year with the department, recalled in an interview Tuesday.

When the officers, who were dressed in plain clothes and unarmed for that training session, got orders to return to Capitol Hill, they headed to the department’s gun range, not knowing if the Capitol itself was a target or what sort of threat they faced as another hijacked plane, American Airlines Flight 77, crashed into the Pentagon.

“The first thing we all do is respond back to the range and everybody armors up,” Patton said. “So you’ve got personnel down there just filling magazines with bullets.”