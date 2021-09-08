Two staffers who opened their Capitol Hill homes to colleagues on 9/11

With the passage of two decades, it is getting harder and harder to find current congressional staffers who have firsthand experience of life on Capitol Hill the morning of the Sept. 11 attacks. But for those with those decades of experience, the memories of that morning and the events that followed remain clear.

Less than two months before terrorists in hijacked jetliners brought both towers of the World Trade Center crashing down, the House aviation subcommittee held a field hearing on air traffic congestion in the North Tower, a floor below the landmark Windows on the World restaurant.

Ben Rich, then a 24-year-old legislative assistant, had traveled up from Washington to staff his boss and hometown congressman, New Jersey Democrat Bill Pascrell Jr.

So Rich, who is now Pascrell’s chief of staff, knew something was wrong that day when he looked up at the TV in his seventh-floor office in the Longworth Building and initial news reports were saying a small plane had crashed into the North Tower.

“They’re saying it like it was one of those planes from Teterboro,” Rich recalled, referring to a general aviation airport with runways that practically intersect Route 46 in Pascrell’s district. “As someone who’s been in the World Trade Center … that’s a really big building, and this crash took up a lot of the width of that building, so it seemed like it was bigger than a small plane.”