Democrats plot response to Texas anti-abortion law

Democrats in the White House and on Capitol Hill are planning to respond to the Supreme Court’s allowing a law virtually banning abortion in Texas to take effect, but there was no clear path to counter the state law.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday highlighted an announcement by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that the House would be taking up legislation designed to codify Roe v. Wade protections, calling it “something the president certainly supports and would be eager to sign into law.”

But, when asked by name about the legislation cited by Pelosi, the press secretary was not as definitive.

“We are looking at a range of options in Congress including that, the Women’s Health Protection Act, but I don’t have an assessment at this point in time about that piece of legislation,” Psaki told reporters.

That’s still likely a moot point, since no abortion-related legislation would reach President Joe Biden’s desk without likely having to alter the legislative filibuster in the Senate.