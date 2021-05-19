White House commission on Supreme Court to seek comments, debate changes

The new White House commission on the Supreme Court will hold two days of public testimony in late June and late July, and then four other hearings at which it will debate expanding the court beyond its current nine members and other topics that could directly affect Congress.

“We expect that many people will want to offer their testimony and their comments to the commission,” co-chairman Bob Bauer said during the commission’s first public meeting Wednesday. “And as I said earlier, we're going to encourage it.”

The commission plans full days of testimony from panels and as many as 24 witnesses over those two-day periods. Witnesses will also answer questions from the 36-member commission.

Gabe Roth, the executive director of the nonpartisan group Fix the Court, which advocates for accountability and transparency, said he will seek to be one of those who testify.

"Though the first meeting of President Biden's Supreme Court Reform Commission today was more housekeeping than iconoclasm — which likely disappointed some folks with large, social media-optimized megaphones — the fact that a bipartisan, presidentially approved body is discussing ways to modernize the high court is a major milestone," Roth said.