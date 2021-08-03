Amendment holds slow Senate infrastructure bill’s progress

Individual senators’ holds on bipartisan amendments slowed debate on a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday, casting doubt on Senate Democrats’ hopes of wrapping up the bill by this weekend.

By 5 p.m. Tuesday, senators had voted on only seven amendments out of more than 250 introduced to the bipartisan bill. One, introduced by Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, designating a future I-14 corridor through five states from Texas to Georgia, was adopted by voice vote. Of the six that received roll call votes, three were adopted.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., wants to move quickly because he has vowed to finish both the bipartisan bill and a budget resolution needed to begin the partisan reconciliation process before adjourning for August recess. The Senate was scheduled to adjourn for recess at the end of the week, but senators in both parties say the session will stretch at least into early next week.

“The bottom line is this: The Senate can work through amendments rather efficiently when we have cooperation between the majority and the minority, as we have had in this bipartisan legislation,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “It can go rather slowly, of course, without that cooperation. In either case, the Senate is going to stay here until we finish our work.”

[Infrastructure bill may give Buttigieg final say over $105 billion]