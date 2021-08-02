Infrastructure bill may give Buttigieg final say over $105 billion

At least $274 billion of the bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill’s $550 billion in new spending would go toward transportation — a walloping one-time infusion of dollars in the nation’s roads, bridges, highways, ports, airports, rail and transit.

The measure also would give Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg the final say over about $105 billion of that $274 billion, according to one transportation analyst.

The 2,702-page bill, the product of months of negotiations between a group that ultimately included 11 Republicans and 11 Democrats, would impact vast swaths of the federal government, authorizing or appropriating dollars for programs in the Interior and Energy departments and the EPA, among others.

But a tally by Jeff Davis of the Eno Center for Transportation, an independent charitable foundation, shows the DOT would be the big winner. Not only would the department receive the bulk of new spending, Davis found, but at least $105 billion would go toward DOT competitive grant programs over which Buttigieg is not the only arbiter for awardees but is the final one.

In an analysis of the infrastructure bill posted on Twitter, Davis said while each program has rules in law that must be obeyed when selecting winning grant recipients, the sum is "way more money than any other" Transportation secretary has been given for discretionary grants.