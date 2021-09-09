How Republicans are set to boost Democratic turnout in 2022

ANALYSIS — Just as Democrats were starting to watch their chances of maintaining majorities in Congress get washed out to sea with President Joe Biden’s declining job approval ratings, Republicans have handed them at least one, and maybe two, life preservers for the 2022 elections.

With the historical trend of midterms and the authority to draw more seats in redistricting, Republicans start the cycle with the initial advantage. Tack on Biden’s recent ratings drop in voters’ minds, and the GOP should be well positioned for big gains next year.

But leave it to Republicans to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

Texas Republicans effectively banned abortions after six weeks and put one of the country's most polarizing issues front and center. And the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to keep the new law in place only added fuel to the fire.

It’s too early to know whether abortion will be a top issue next fall, and it’s not even guaranteed that Democrats would benefit from such an election. Voter sentiment on access to abortion is more nuanced than the two parties would have Americans believe.