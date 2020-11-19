A handicapper’s confession: What I got right (and wrong) about 2020

ANALYSIS — Votes are still being counted, a handful of House races are still uncalled, and control of the Senate hasn’t yet been decided, but it’s not too early to start reflecting on what I got right, and wrong, this election cycle.

‘Expect record turnout’

“It’s too early to declare a winner in the 2020 presidential race, particularly without knowing the Democratic nominee. But as long as Trump is on the ballot and part of the conversation, expect another turnout record to be shattered.” Dec. 6, 2018

In the wake of record-breaking turnout in the midterm elections and with President Donald Trump driving turnout among Republicans and Democrats, I projected record turnout nearly two full years before the 2020 elections and well before the pandemic. That’s exactly what happened. While votes are still being tallied, it looks like turnout will be about 66 percent (which I mentioned in the Roll Call piece) with more than 155 million people casting ballots, according to the hard work by our friends at The Cook Political Report.

‘The Senate is in play’

“With President Donald Trump struggling to recreate his 2016 Electoral College victory, control of the Senate should be regarded as in play. Republicans are still more likely than not to maintain control of the Senate, but Democrats have a legitimate path to control, particularly if they win the White House.” Oct. 11, 2019

Considering Trump lost reelection and control of the Senate hinges on two runoff races in Georgia on Jan. 5, this turned out to be a pretty solid look into the future more than a year before the elections. Over the course of the following year, as November 2020 drew closer, I thought Democrats were more likely than not to gain control of the Senate. That is still a possibility, even if the path is more narrow.

‘Democrats will be united’

“I still believe Democrats will be united in November. I know it’s hard to believe after a debate like Wednesday night, but I think we are consistently underestimating Trump’s ability to unify and energize the Democratic Party.” Feb. 19, 2020

In the wake of a brutal Las Vegas debate, I reiterated my long-held belief that Democrats would be united in the general election. In 2016, just 89 percent of Democrats voted for Hillary Clinton. But after Trump won, the party started approaching elections with a new seriousness, and 95 percent of Democrats voted for Democratic congressional candidates in the midterms. And this year, 94 percent of self-identified Democrats voted for Biden, according to the exit polls.

House Democrats will add seats

“In the House, Democrats are poised to expand their majority. With a projected gain of 14-20 House seats, Democrats are on track to repeat the 2006 and 2008 cycles, when the party built on significant midterm gains to seal the capture of two entire branches of government two years later.” Oct. 28, 2020

Undoubtedly my biggest whiff of the cycle, and maybe ever. Rather than a double-digit Democratic gain in House seats, Republicans are poised for a double-digit gain, depending on a handful of uncalled race results. While we accurately projected that Democrats would maintain their majority, we obviously totally missed the overall trajectory of the House elections.