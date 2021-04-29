At the Races: Census shuffle = money hustle

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Well, that’s 100 days of the Biden administration — and 558 days to go before the 2022 midterms, but who’s counting?

President Joe Biden offered his highlights Wednesday from his first months in the Oval Office (vaccines, COVID-19 relief legislation). More importantly, he outlined his agenda ahead, including sweeping new government investments in education and child care, as well as tax increases on companies and well-to-do Americans to help pay for it. All promise to become fodder for the midterm campaigns.

Biden’s speech “signaled he is going to double-down on Democrats’ dangerous socialist agenda,” said Minnesota GOP Rep. Tom Emmer, who heads his party’s House campaign arm.

As Republicans seek to reclaim the House (and Senate) next year, expect to see more of Emmer’s rhetoric in ads and fundraising appeals. But there was another pitch for campaign cash this week that rolled in to our inboxes. Lawmakers in states that stand to lose a House seat, thanks to 2020 census figures made public this week, sent out the fundraising alarms, seeking to shore up war chests in advance of new district lines that could pit them against fellow incumbents.